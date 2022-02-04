‘We’re proud of our community’: Naval Medical Central touts number of vaccinations given out amid recent COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many hospitals across the country are feeling the most recent surge of COVID-19. Naval Medical Center on Camp Lejeune is no exception.

9 On Your Side spoke with officials at the hospital about their continued vaccination efforts, COVID-19 trends on the base and the overall state of the hospital. They say the base is actually starting to see a plateau with overall COVID-19 numbers

“Which is excellent, because at the end of December timeframe, just like the rest of the country, and in the local community, we saw a significant surge, in the number of cases,” said Public Health Emergency Officer, Capt. Michael Sullivan.

Despite this current plateau of overall cases, they say there’s still been an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at Naval Medical Center that they haven’t seen go down yet.

“We’re seeing the same things that the local area hospitals have experienced. Folks who work at the hospital, are not any more immune than the other folks who’ve gotten their vaccinations and their boosters,” said Sullivan.

And as for staffing shortages at the hospital, they say they’ve had to overcome and adapt.

“Everybody needs to do a functionally, day-to-day assessment on what kind of availability they have, what kind of staffing capacities, and then trying to move to mitigate and reduce the impact to their delivery of services,” said Sullivan.

And on the vaccine side of things, 9 On Your Side got a firsthand look at their pediatric vaccine procedures.

Naval Medical Center Corpsman administrators pediatric vaccine to child.

The base also recently hit a milestone of 100,000 doses of the vaccine given out, between active duty and beneficiaries.

“We’re very proud of our community for coming out and supporting us, it is what helps us eliminate some of the stress on our health care system,” said Commander in the Navy and Director of Public Health, Misty Scheel.

Sullivan says overall that COVID-19 is something you can’t ignore but something we can all learn to live with.

“We’re going to have to shift from more of a pandemic response to a more of an endemic response. So we’re going to have to adjust how we deal with these spikes in the medical demands and how we go about our lives to make sure that we can reduce the impact,” said Sullivan.