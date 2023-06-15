SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to pay tribute to a South Carolina soldier who died during an operation overseas.

According to the Department of Defense, 20-year-old Spc. Jayson Reed Haven, of Aiken, died on May 25 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

Spc. Jayson Reed Haven (Source: South Carolina National Guard)

Spc. Haven was in a non-combat vehicle rollover during Operation Spartan Shield.

Spc. Haven was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Charleston, South Carolina.

This incident remains under investigation.