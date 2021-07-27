Work begins on Cherry Point construction projects after damage from Hurricane Florence

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Work is now underway at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for the first of five Hurricane Florence military construction projects.

A groundbreaking was held on Monday for the work. Cherry Point was awarded $149 million for its projects. The first project is expected to use $37,185,108 of the money awarded for the five projects.

The first project is a headquarters building for two squadrons. One is Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, which is an administrative squadron in support of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. The other is Headquarters Squadron, an administrative squadron in support of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The new building will replace the old building where those yep squadrons were located, as well as their security and emergency services. The old building has already been in the works of demolition for a while now. They’ve been working on tearing out everything from the inside the building before they can fully remove it.

“After the hurricane, we received pretty severe damage on some of the infrastructure here on the installation. Some of it we decided we could repair, but others required entirely new facilities to be built,” said Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Huber says after Hurricane Florence, the air station had quite a lot of damage, some that could be repaired but some that needed entirely new facilities.

The Hurricane Florence Construction Projects has five total projects, which include seven different structures. The other four projects include a security and emergency services building, an auditorium, two firehouses, an installation off station that supports their training ranges at Atlantic Field and a motor transportation service building that supports one of their wing units.

Monday at the groundbreaking ceremony, both commanders and their senior enlisted leaders from the units that will occupy the building — the Vice President of Whiting-Turner, workers from Whiting-Turner, and an officer in charge of construction from Camp Lejeune — were all present to support the project.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company is the main contractor for the Hurricane Florence Military Construction Projects. Huber says all the projects should be complete by 2025.