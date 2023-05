CASSVILLE, Mo. – Dr. John Forsyth was found dead in Benton County, Arkansas, according to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Dr. Forsyth was found in the water near the Lost Bridge South area with a gunshot wound.

He was found after a kayaker called 911 after noticing the body in the water.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cassville Police Department and Missouri State Police to investigate.