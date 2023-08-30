UPDATE 11:54 A.M. HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 69-year-old Carol Anthony Reich was found safe on Aug. 30 in North Carolina.

Reich was reported missing by her family after she didn’t return home to NC. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Reich came to Bassett Virginia to visit her family.

However, after leaving her relative’s home, she never made it back.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Reich may suffer from dementia or some type of cognitive disorder.

As a result, the Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert in Virginia and North Carolina due to her medical conditions.

On Aug. 30 around 5:28 a.m. the Garner Police Department in Garner, NC found Reich in a Sheetz parking lot. Authorities say Reich was not injured.

Garner Police contacted Reich’s family and they were reunited.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert after a 69-year-old woman was reported missing in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Carol Anthony Reich, 69, who was last seen on Aug. 28 around 7 p.m. State Police said she was visiting a relative’s home in the Bassett area.

State Police said Reich’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone who may know Reich’s whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751, or 911.