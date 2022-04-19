GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Buying BBQ this week can help others.

This Wednesday and Thursday at Greenville’s new Mission BBQ, Greenville Police Department and Greenville Fire/Rescue are teaming up with Mission BBQ to give back to those who protect and serve.

Wednesday’s benefit night will go to funds benefitting firefighters. Thursday’s event will go to COPFUND, Inc. which directly benefits GPD employees who are experiencing hardships

Mission BBQ is donating all proceeds on Wednesday and Thursday. Its new business is located at 425 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville.





Also, since Greenville’s Mission BBQ is not officially open, this will be a good chance to get a sneak peek of the BBQ they’ll have to offer. Mission BBQ will have its grand opening on April 26th.

You can RSVP by emailing mission27858@mission-bbq.com.