MJP King Ranch hosts Mother’s Day celebration

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Once a year, we take the time to honor the special women in our lives on Mother’s Day.

After a long year spent partly in quarantine, fending off the coronavirus pandemic, people gathered at the MJP King Ranch in celebration of all moms in North Carolina.

“With COVID, everybody hasn’t been able to be out, so we decided to do an outside concert with a lot of soul singers, different bands and just have all the mothers come out and enjoy their families,” said Shnarra Ganus Beasley, MJP King Ranch Administrative Assistant.

On Sunday, vendors from across Eastern North Carolina set up shop for the community to walk around and enjoy the day.

“We have a lot of vendors that came out, whether they are selling food or selling bracelets or anything to help local businesses that have actually been hurt through covid,” said Beasley. “They are actually out here vendoring their stuff which a lot of the kids or other people are out here buying for their mothers.”

For mothers, this day is a time to kick back, relax and take a break from usual routines.

“It means a lot. I’m just going to enjoy myself. My kids are all grown do I’m just going to enjoy myself today,” said Lisa Williams, mother.

“I’m excited to get out of the house and do something different for a little bit and just see all of the exciting things people are going out here,” said Raymona Green, also a mother. “It means a lot just to get out of the house. We have been in COVID and quarantine forever it seems like. So, just to get out a little bit and let your hair down and have a good time around good people.”

The celebration at King Ranch is one way people are showing moms just how much they care, but certainly not the only way.

From all of us at WNCT, Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms.