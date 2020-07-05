Moderate hazard for rip currents at Emerald Isle beaches

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Yellow flags are lining the beaches in Emerald Isle, highlighting potentially hazardous conditions for rip currents.

The town’s website featured a yellow flag under their ‘Beach Warning Flag System’ page.

According to the page yellow flags, “Indicate moderate hazards, and that the public should use caution in the ocean. In Emerald Isle, even the calmest of days on the beach can pose an inherent risk when entering the ocean and the public is always advised to use caution.”

Rip currents are responsible for nearly 100 deaths annually in the United States.

Experts say if you are caught in a rip current to not fight against the pull.

Instead, lay on your back or tread water. If you can, wave and call for help.

For more rip current safety tips click here.