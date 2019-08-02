Molly the river otter passes away at North Carolina Aquarium

ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C., (WAVY) – Molly, an 18-year-old North American river otter, passed away after having a seizure Tuesday.

Molly was under constant supervision in the days following the seizure, but when she did not regain consciousness, the veterinary staff made the decision to put her down.

“Like all of the animals in our care, quality of life is our highest priority,” said Husbandry Curator Kristen Clark. “We all are so devastated to lose Molly, but this was the most humane route to prevent any further discomfort or health problems on her part.”

Molly had a history of similar health problems. In 2017 she experienced a similar seizure and it was found that she had an unidentifiable mass in her brain. The mass was not able to be removed because the surgery was too high-risk.

Since the 2017 incident, she was separated from the younger male otters Banks and Finn and was under constant observation to ensure her health and safety.

Molly is considered to have lived a full life. The life expectancy of otters under care is around 18-20 years, while otters in the wild are expected to live nine or ten years.