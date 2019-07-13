Mom, 6 others arrested after 5-year-old killed in crossfire in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Seven people have been arrested in connection to a fight that took place on June 5. Shots were fired during that fight, and one struck and killed a 5-year-old boy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

That 5-year-old was identified Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr., of Red Springs.

Delicia Dantionette Galbreath, 33, of Hilltop Road, Red Springs, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, and disorderly conduct. Deputies said Galbreath is Oxendine’s mother. Galbreath was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

Bella Maquai Sampson, 18, of Samsister Drive, Maxton is charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery. Sampson was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.

Percy Ethan-Todd Brooks, 19, of Hwy 74 in Lumberton, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, and disorderly conduct. Brooks was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

Courtney Rose Carter is charged with felony riot and felony inciting to riot. Carter was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $25,000 secured bond.

Hailey Brewer, 19, of Hwy 72 W., Red Springs, is charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery. Brewer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.

Kira Brewer, 20, of Hwy 72 W., Red Springs, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, and disorderly conduct. Brewer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

Donavan Trevale Locklear is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property, and disorderly conduct. Locklear was given an additional $50,000 secured bond. He was already in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $500,000 secured bond.

On June 28, Locklear was arrested at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death Oxendine.

“This was a very serious matter in which an innocent child was unwittingly taken to an incident which led to the child’s death,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We intend to bring to justice every person involved in the riot.”