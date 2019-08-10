More ride-hailing requirements become law in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina has a new law focused on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft that supporters contend will improve safety for both passengers and drivers.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that he’s signed a bill that cleared the General Assembly unanimously last month. The bill’s impetus was the death of a University of South Carolina student who police say was killed after getting into a car driven by a man posing as an Uber driver.

The law makes impersonating a ride-hailing driver a crime while increasing the penalty for assaulting a genuine ride-hailing driver.

Starting in October, ride-hailing cars must have front license tag numbers. By next summer, they’ll have to display their company’s logo to be clearly seen day and night, although alternative signage is possible.

