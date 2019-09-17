More than 1,200 people have contracted measles in 2019 so far

According to the World Health Organization, four European Countries have lost their measles free status and the United States could be next.

“Well it’s a great disappointment because measles is not carried by any other uh said mammal so we can potentially eradicate measles if we vaccinated everybody,” says Keith Ramsey, the Medical Director for Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 1,200 people have contracted measles in 2019 alone.

The spread of this viral infection can be prevented through vaccinations, but there are many differing opinions when it comes to getting the vaccine.

John Hubbard is a PA student, and he thinks everybody should get vaccinated that can.

Laws regarding vaccinations vary from state to state, with some states allowing certain exemptions.

“Religious exemptions are basically a choice so we get into this issue or is this a personal choice issue, or a public health issue. To my way of thinking the public health issue takes precedent here particularly because the vaccine does not cause autism which has been the major source of all the uh concern among parents,” says Ramsey.

Dr. Ramsey says the percentage of people who actually get measles have the chance of a very severe case, however, some still prefer to opt-out.

“I mean I feel like you’re allowed to do whatever you want to do… I don’t know about for your kids but I don’t know, still, I feel like you should have your own freedom and have your own choice uh for that type of stuff because it’s your body then you know,” says Greenville resident Mehren Hazher.