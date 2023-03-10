RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — $9.6 million in park accessibility grants have been awarded in North Carolina, according to officials.

These grants, awarded by the Parks and Recreation Authority, are for 21 projects across our state, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

And officials said the state’s 2021 state budget “included $10 million for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to provide matching grants to local governments for parks facilities for children and veterans living with disabilities.”

Gov. Cooper shared that these projects will help in having accessible infrastructure.

“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Governor Cooper said. “The focus of accessibility reflects our need for—and commitment to—investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors.”

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson shared a statement about the commitment to having “recreation amenities for people of all abilities.”

“Because the Governor and General Assembly included historic funding levels in the budget for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, we are able to provide these grants to every corner of our state to improve accessibility in community recreation,” Secretary Wilson said. “These grants will produce significant progress toward providing recreation that meets each North Carolinian where they are.”

And the Town of Garner was among those to receive one of the awarded grants.

According to officials, Garner’s project is an outdoor accessible play area that will add “inclusive outdoor amenities to the Garner Recreation Center, including a playground, fitness stations and climbing components.”

Multiple other cities and towns in the Triangle were also awarded grants that range in funding amounts.

You can view the amounts each municipality received below.