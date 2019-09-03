MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A voluntary evacuation has been placed in the town of Morehead City Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Many businesses in Carteret County have begun boarding up and boats have been forced to evacuate.

Jarrett Bay Boatworks, a marina in Beaufort, plans to haul 120 boats in three days onto a yard for protection. The service manager at Jarrett Bay Boatworks Steven Blackwell says this is typical during a time a storm of this magnitude is approaching the area.

“Anytime there’s a named storm and we’re in the cone of the path of the storm then people will want to haul out,” said Blackwell.

Lift used to haul in boats at Jarrett Bay Boatworks.

On an average day, the marina sees about 8 to 10 boats be hauled in. A team of four will normally work the lift, but during this time the amount of workers has tripled.

“Lot of long days, we have our guys working sun up to sundown,” said Blackwell.

At the Morehead City Waterfront, boats are still docked. Dock Master Lee Everett says charter boat captains have made plans to evacuate by Wednesday morning.

When a hurricane warning is in place, Everett says boats in a slip owned by the town of Morehead City are forced to leave or find shelter.

“We also have a kayak storage facility on the waterfront and once a hurricane watch is issued then they have to remove their vessels as well,” said Everett.

But even if the storm doesn’t make landfall, both Blackwell and Everett say precaution is key.

“I would just caution people to not take this lightly,” said Everett.

Blackwell added, “We hope we’re doing this for nothing and we could very well be doing it for nothing, but you got to be prepared.”

The transient docks for travelers have been closed as of Tuesday morning. It will remain closed until Sunday, for now.