MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)- Morehead City Fire and EMS is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Ocracoke.

Right now, they are asking for gas and charcoal. The gas must be in an approved 5-gallon container.

You can drop off the items at Fire Station #2, across from Taco Bell in Morehead City, until Monday at 7 p.m.