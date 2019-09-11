Morehead City police to start wearing body cameras while on duty

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Over the next couple of weeks, Morehead City police will begin wearing body cameras while on duty.

Officials said the move will promote transparency, impartiality, and legitimacy within the department, and will help maintain and strengthen the public trust.

City Council approved the purchase of the cameras in the 2019/2020 budget to allow the police department to continue their mission of serving and protecting the Morehead City Community with dignity, fairness, and respect, preserving individual rights and affording equal protection under the law.

For details pertaining to the laws associated with audio and video recording by law enforcement agencies view NC General Statute 132 – 1.4A.