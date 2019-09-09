Morehead City suffers minor damages from Dorian

The Town of Morehead City breathes a sigh of relief after escaping last week’s storm with minor damages.

Several reports of downed power lines and fallen trees were made.

Town Manager, Ryan Eggleston said there were flooding and minor structural damage.

A large percentage of the town was without power, but electricity has been restored as of Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

“In the heels of Florence, we had many folks who frankly come to us the week before Dorian and said I haven’t even got back home or I’ve just got in my home,” said Eggleston.

The town manager advises homeowners to avoid putting debris under direct power lines.

Morehead City plans to coordinate a donation drive to help Ocracoke.