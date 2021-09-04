Mother shares heartbreak after son killed in Mount Tabor High School shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Winston-Salem are remembering a son, brother and Mount Tabor High School student gone too soon.

On Wednesday, Mount Tabor student William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr. was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“My baby’s gone, he’s never coming back, that was my baby,” said Shannon Clark, Miller’s mother. “I’m going to miss that smile. I’m not going to see that smile anymore.”

Clark told FOX8 the pain is still fresh. She has not been able to sleep since the tragic shooting.

Clark is holding on to the memories of her 15-year-old son.

Pictures showed his smile and balloons were held to remember his spirit at a gathering in Quarry Park on Friday.

Clark said he woke up late on Wednesday, the morning of the shooting. She asked him to stay home, but he wanted to go to school.

“I tried to keep him home,” Clark said. “I told him ‘don’t go.'”

It would soon turn into her last memory of him.

“I watched him brush his teeth. I watched him comb his hair. I heard him put his shoes on, as he was going down the hall I seen the side of his face and when he walked out the side door that was it,” she said. “I didn’t see him no more until I got the phone call that somebody got shot.”

She jumped into the car and rushed to Mount Tabor High School.

“I kept calling and he never answered and I knew right then something wasn’t right,” Clark said. “I knew it was my son. I knew something wasn’t right, I felt it.”

Clark told FOX8 senseless violence took her son.

“I want these young kids to know that there’s more to life than what they’re out here doing,” she said. “All of these guns and all of that, they need to put that stuff down like guns kill people, my son did not deserve that.”

She wants the world to remember her son like the family and friends who loved him.

“William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., that’s his name, that’s my baby’s name, William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., not the little boy that got shot in school,” Clark said.

Clark is trying to stay strong for her two other children and family.

“I don’t know if I even have the strength to continue to go on but I’m trying, I’m trying,” she said.

Clark told FOX8 she greatly appreciates the support from people near and far. She’s seen hundreds of messages and said the support will help her through this nightmare.