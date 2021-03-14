Mount Holly community starts ‘Adopt-an-Officer’ program in honor of Officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s no doubt 2020 was a hard year for many communities, including Mount Holly.

The town was left devastated by the loss of its first officer killed in the line of duty, Tyler Herndon.

In response to such a difficult time, community members in Mount Holly are launching the “Tyler Herndon Adopt An Officer Program.”

“We want the department to know we are in this together,” said Mount Holly Resident Micha Autry. “And we want to get to know all of them better. We hope this program will accomplish that.”

The program aims to form relationships with officers in the community to let them know they’re appreciated.

The plan is for community members to adopt 48 officers total.

Officers will be given small gifts throughout the year on their birthdays and special holidays.

If you’re interested in adopting an office, you can message Mount Holly resident Micha Autry on Facebook.