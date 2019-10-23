Mount Olive to receive $5.5 million in disaster recovery funds

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina State Senator Jim Perry and House Majority Leader John Bell will announce on Friday that the Town of Mount Olive is to receive $5.5 million in disaster recovery funds to make needed repairs and upgrades to the Town’s wastewater treatment facility.

Mount Olive’s growth has been hampered for several years due to a lack of capacity at its wastewater treatment facility.

The Town’s treatment plant has long suffered from problems caused by design and construction issues.

The problem has been made worse by severe damage from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

The funding to be announced by Senator Perry and Representative Bell will allow the Town to restore the treatment facility to its design capacity and allow the Town to be removed from a wastewater moratorium it has been under for several years.

Senator Perry and Representative Bell have worked closely with Mayor Joe Scott and Town Manager Charles Brown to secure badly needed funding for this project.

Engineers engaged by the Town have developed a preliminary engineering report which will allow work to begin as soon as plans are approved by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality which regulates wastewater treatment facilities throughout the state.

Work on the project is expected to take approximately two years.