GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New expansions are afoot in Greenville.

WNCT spoke with the developer, Tim Elliott of Elliott Sidewalk Communities. They are behind the upcoming project Intersect East, which is coming to Greenville.

Economist Dr. Anirban Basu of Sage Policy Group Inc. also spoke about the impact the more than 3,500 jobs being created will have on the local communities.

Intersect East, a public-private partnership between East Carolina University and Elliott Sidewalk Communities, is a Pacesetter Innovation Hub, the first in the nation, that will create a training facility for innovative businesses and have academic access to a major research university.

For more information visit https://www.intersecteast.com/

