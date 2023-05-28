GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has gathered 100 people for this latest challenge. It’s another good one.

Was MrBeast locked up?!? Naw, just a revenge prank

In this video though, the unusual part of this one is that they are of all ages, from 1 to 100. All of them have been placed in their very own glass cube. Like his typical challenges, the last one to leave the cube wins $500,000.

Best of MrBeast: How long can you stand in a circle for a large amount of cash?

He has 300 cameras monitoring their every move. All 10 of the kids had the most insane strategy. They made sure to yell really loud so nobody would sleep and would leave. You’ve got to see it, click here.

MrBeast to appear on ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’

At the start of day two, only 76 contestants were left. MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson of Greenville, kicked it up a notch and gave them a challenge. The challenge was one he’s never done before and after it, only 52 people remained. Click here to see it.

MrBeast fellow content creator Chris Tyson shares new photo after starting hormone replacement therapy

One of the contestants was a 100-year-old man who had fought in World War II. Now, he’s been in a MrBeast video. Sounds like he lived a pretty full life.

Best of MrBeast: The most extreme game of tag

MrBeast gives multiple other challenges including ones with whiteboards, Jenga blocks and a game with marbles.

MrBeast responds to backlash after buying out Greenville neighborhood

At the very end with half a million dollars on the line, it comes down to an intense challenge between two contestants. Check it out.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook