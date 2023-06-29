GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One expensive car from MrBeast is pretty common. But 40? Now that’s extreme.

MrBeast says he was invited to ride Titan submersible but said no thanks

In one of his “best of” videos, he says he is going to give his 40,000,000th subscriber 40 cars, including a Tesla that’s custom wrapped with the words “40 million” on it along with a SpongeBob car.

MrBeast and his friends show up at the subscriber’s house and show him the 40 cars they brought over. MrBeast states the obvious, he doesn’t need 40 cars. So, he proposes a challenge.

Could MrBeast be regretting launching ‘MrBeast Burger’?

If the subscriber can give away all 40 cars in under 24 hours, he can keep the Tesla. After explaining the challenge, there are nine cars covered up but for a surprising reason in the challenge. Click here to find out why.

MrBeast shares why he sometimes regrets going on podcasts

He starts by giving cars to his friends and family. Petty quickly, he gets down to 20 cars before heading to Walmart and other places around town.

MrBeast partners with Hasbro to launch new water gun

In the end, the nine cars that were covered are unveiled and it’s explained why they were covered. Click here to find out why and if his subscriber fulfilled the challenge.

MrBeast stars as guest judge on ‘Food Stars’

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick