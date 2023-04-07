GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast usually has contestants take part in insane challenges. It wasn’t too long ago that the Greenville resident completed his own crazy challenge.

Greenville’s MrBeast rewards server with new car as her tip

This particular video starts with him getting his first prison meal, which he claims it’s not that bad (4 out of 10, he says). One of the other first things he determines is that the toilet is certainly not ideal.

Best of MrBeast: Extreme hide-and-seek challenge for large amount of cash

Next, is taste testing the water fountain. Curious about whether or not MrBeast thought it was drinkable or not? Watch the video here!

He also goes through a cell check. Here they are all handcuffed and put up against a wall while the officers check their bunks to find any contraband. One of his friends somehow escaped the handcuffs and tried to escape but is run down and eventually caught right by the exit.

Best of MrBeast: The ultimate Walmart challenges

They then get to go outside for some activities such as playing basketball, where MrBeast suggests a “guards vs. inmates” game.

Tom Brady makes appearance in Greenville, visits MrBeast

They finally go to sleep and none of them had a good night’s rest. The next morning they were able to shower and brush their teeth. The rest of the day went essentially like the day prior. To see what else MrBeast and his friends did in their experience in prison, make sure to watch the video!

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook