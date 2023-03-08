GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast continues the theme of completing weird challenges.

For this one, he spends 50 hours in a coffin underground.

While his friends think he’s asleep for the night, they try to find where they buried him. They each have walkie-talkies so not only is he buried underground, but his friends are playing loud sounds, yelling, playing music and changing the lights designed in the coffin. They continue to do this throughout the 50 hours he’s in there.

Once his time is up, they bring out a bulldozer to move all the dirt and get him out from underground.

After all the time he spent in this coffin, he can now say he spent over two days buried alive.

