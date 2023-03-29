GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast can find interesting places to film his videos outside his warehouses. In this video, he finds a rundown amusement park.

Best of MrBeast: The ultimate Walmart challenges

The park has infinite places that contestants can choose to hide in. Whoever is the last person he finds wins a large amount of money.

Tom Brady makes appearance in Greenville, visits MrBeast

They’re all given a camera so they can track their experience. They chose some pretty interesting places to hide. Curious where they hid? Watch the video to find out.

They were each given a bookbag but they weren’t sure what it contained. MrBeast hid alarm clocks in each bag that all went off at the same time without them knowing.

MrBeast shows Greenville Girl Scouts some major love with one box of cookies

In the end, there was one contestant remaining who won the large amount of money that was promised. If you want to know just how much money it was, watch the video!

Best of MrBeast: Sharing some of his life on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook