GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast once hired an actual assassin to “try to kill him.” If the assassin was successful in getting him with a rubber knife, he would win $100,000.

To some, the idea of having an assassin even near them is bizarre, but it’s just another day for a MrBeast video. The goal was to have the assassin catch him after an elusive chase that includes a hotel, bank and make-shift amusement park by the end of the day.

He starts at the beginning tied up in rope on a chair on top of a train. There’s a car in the woods, a real tank and a real carnival. MrBeast also blows up a bank and more to escape.

Inside of a backpack, MrBeast is carrying not only the money, but a real-time tracker to show the assassin where he is to try to keep up. The first location is a warehouse. While they’re in there, MrBeast’s other content creator, Chris, is instructed to destroy their car. So, how did they get to the next location without a car? Watch the video!

MrBeast gets to a hotel, rents out every room and has over 100 cameras just watching to see when the others arrive. This part is pretty crazy, so you definitely want to watch the video.

There’s a lot more action that takes place during the chase, including an incident in a bank with another of his content creators, Nolan. It’s a real BANG!

The end of this video is definitely not what we thought would happen, but you’ll have to watch it!

