GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new.

In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, in MrBeast fashion.

He goes to a popular spot in Greenville to hand out his next tip, none other than Sup Dogs. After ordering just water, he leaves the waitress a little gold nugget. Yes, a genuine gold nugget. He gives out another one at IHop that is worth $7,000.

CLICK HERE to read and see more about MrBeast

Next, he heads to another restaurant where he gets water and the bread given out before the meal. He heads out and leaves a huge LED TV just sitting on the counter. Quite the tip.

In the next part of the video, he has hundreds of drones lined up that are connected to a walkie-talkie. Whatever word he says into the device, the drone then spells out.

It’s insane the things they come up with now.

It is safe to say MrBeast has quite some interesting things and clearly enjoys leaving tips for people.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook