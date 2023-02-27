GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gives contestants a chance to win cash and prizes all the time. But they have to work for it.

In one of his “best of” videos, Greenville’s MrBeast gives a contestant a certain amount of time to open a mystery safe with a pickaxe. What’s in it?

An hour and a half later, the contestant believes he’s got it open so they start to unveil what’s in it. Initially, when it opens, it’s just a massive amount of Orbeez. If you aren’t sure what these are, they’re essentially just a bunch of orbs that are for playing with.

Underneath the insane amount of Orbeez was another safe, much to the contestant’s displeasure. One hour later, he gets the second safe open. He finally gets it open and guess what’s in there? A third safe.

So what happens next? Watch the video to find out more.

Next in the video, MrBeast gives a contestant 30 seconds to put a large amount of expensive jewelry in a bowl. Whatever she can fit in there, he pays for.

The next part actually takes place at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where the ECU football team plays. He tells the contestants every time they throw the football back and forth, they receive $1. If one of them drops it or if the ball touches the ground, they lose all the money.

Then he gets the contestant to move 10 yards back and, if he can make the throw, he’ll add an extra $5,000 which makes it a $5,000 throw. No pressure. MrBeast continues to raise the stakes and raise the odds with a grand-prize offer.

Next, he tells a contestant that she can count as high as she wants, and he’ll match the amount of money she counted. If she skips a number, it’s back down to 0.

She ends up doing a lot of counting and doesn’t come away empty-handed either.

