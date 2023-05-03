GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris Tyson, a close friend and common content creator with MrBeast has spoken out on rumors of him being fired.

Chris Tyson cleared up rumors of being removed from MrBeast’s videos



Last month, Tyson revealed they were receiving gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy, also changing their social media account to state they go by any pronouns.

Tyson addressed this after fans began commenting on YouTube regarding the situation. This led to them opening up about their identity.

Tyson said they were super nervous about being public about it because they’ve been so private when it comes to this, but bringing attention to this topic because of them feels amazing.

Despite MrBeast speaking out on how Tyson is still his friend and will continue to be in his videos, there are still rumors that Tyson has been cut from the team after opening up about gender.

MrBeast, Chris Tyson squash rumors about firing

Tyson says they just want to spend time with their two-year-old son and that’s why they haven’t appeared in as many videos. However, Tyson was in a recent video on MrBeast’s channel.

