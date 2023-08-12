GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Artificial intelligence has taken over Snapchat and other social media platforms, but it’s cloning people as well, including MrBeast.

Jesse Wellens, a vlogger and YouTuber, posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the AI version of Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

“We spent two and a half trillion dollars to create the AI version of MrBeast, literally analyzed hundreds of hours of MrBeast content to create Jimmy’s Twinzy. Not only do I look and sound like Jimmy, I actually think like him too,” said the AI alter ego in the video released on X.

Wellens interviewed the AI version on his podcast titled “Not A Normal Podcast.”

MrBeast caught wind of the post on Tuesday and had quite an interesting response.

