GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered how long it would take to climb all 103 floors of the Empire State Building? MrBeast is about to show you.

MrBeast’s latest $1-millions video covers jobs of all kinds

In his latest Instagram video, MrBeast and Casey Neistat take on the challenge of climbing all of the floors. After the sixth floor, MrBeast says he’s feeling good and even puts a little pep in his step. But once he reached 50 floors, he clearly made it obvious — in a pretty funny way — that he had to take a break, as you can imagine.

“We’re halfway there,” Neistat said in a clever way.

They get a quick view around floor 80, which gives MrBeast hope until he realizes he still has a great deal to climb.

MrBeast tries to stay buried in a coffin for a week

All in all, it took him 46 minutes to climb the building and get the beautiful view. It’s much better than we could do, for sure.

MrBeast gifts new car, home to trick-or-treaters

To see the full video, click here.

=====

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country and world. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page