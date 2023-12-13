GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast can hardly be labeled a loser. However, he did drop a decision in court recently.

In August, MrBeast and his Feastables candy company were sued for alleged infringement against a Florida-based company, Dee’s Nuts. At odds was MrBeast using the words “Deez Nutz” in marketing for his chocolate.

The battle has come to an end just three months later with Dee’s Nuts coming out on top. Last week, a federal judge approved a permanent ruling between the two companies, stating that the MrBeast-backed company can no longer use the name “Deez Nuts,” or anything else referring to the term, according to News4Jax.

Details have not been made public, although court documents do read that the two are “confusingly similar,” the TV station reported.

The Deez Nuts flavor of Feastables, which consists of chocolate and peanut butter, is currently still available to purchase on the website.

