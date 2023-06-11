GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Give it to MrBeast. If you haven’t had one of his Feastable chocolates, cookies or gummies, you had a reason to go get one.

Greenville’s MrBeast launched his latest viral video on Saturday. WNCT’s Courtney Layton told you how he and his friends checked out yachts that ranged from $1 to $1 billion.

Beat Squid Games by 5 million views. Second most viewed video in YouTube history in 24 hours right behind Chris rock slapping Will smith lol pic.twitter.com/2N1LKyVVCX — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 11, 2023

That video already has more than 51 million views in about 24 hours as of Sunday afternoon. It’s on pace with his previous viral video, the “1 to 100 Fight for $500,000” which has 120 million views (and counting).

In the video that launched Saturday, we saw comedian Pete Davidson and NFL great Tom Brady. We also saw a tease of a secret video at the end of it. All you had to do was get one of MrBeast’s chocolates, cookies or gummies, scan the QR code on the package and enter your receipt on his website to watch it.

Now we know there are already many versions of the secret video on YouTube and TikTok. Some people decided to upload it after they bought their Feastable. With nearly 160 million fans to his credit on YouTube alone, that’s bound to happen.

If you want to see it, you know how to look it up. We stuck with his method, bought two chocolate bars (peanut butter and original) and enjoyed watching the video.

The secret video is based on his bid last October to not only make the world’s largest burger but to get it eaten in five hours. We almost forgot about the time at Greenville Convention Center where he not only pulled off making the largest burger ever but the mob that ensued when he and a few of his social media friends were tasked with getting it eaten to win $500,000.

Thousands of people showed up to the convention center either on their own, through bus trips from East Carolina University or others MrBeast sprung on the crew when it looked like they would not be able to accomplish the task.

Needless to say, the task was accomplished, and boy, what a glorious sight it was to watch on video. So get your Feastable candy bar (we got ours at Walmart) and enjoy the video.

