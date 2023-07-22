GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Could MrBeast’s Feastables be a serious challenge to chocolate king Hershey?

Hershey’s candy bars have been a staple in the world of sweets and candy for decades. However, it has been mentioned by short seller Bear Cave as possibly in a fight for the interest of America’s sweet tooth with Jimmy Donaldson’s Feastable candy bars.

MrBeast’s Feastable bars fly off the shelves in the UK

Hershey’s, one of the most iconic chocolates, has been considered a fairly safe and reliable investment due to its past success as the leading brand of chocolate in the United States. However, according to a Bear Cave report, Hershey is facing some competition.

MrBeast collaborating with Stumble Guys this summer

MrBeast’s Feastables bars were launched in 2022 and directly compete with Hershey on the market. Feastables quickly grew in popularity and is already dipping into Hershey’s profits, according to Bear Cave.

Best of MrBeast: What would you do with a house full of Legos?

Bear Cave reports a lot of Feastable’s success is due to MrBeast’s marketing campaigns, as by the end of 2022 Feastables were stocked in every Walmart and were selling a couple hundred bars a week.

Big Bang: MrBeast blows up a home with fireworks, wrecks a train and more in latest video

The report also states that something to keep in mind is that Hershey has customers, but Feastables has fans. In March, MrBeast took to Twitter to ask fans who saw his candy display at Walmart to help make it more presentable as he works to hire people to do that. Fans responded in droves to help.

MrBeast looking for 8-year-old megafan scammed by prank

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick