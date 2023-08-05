GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has done plenty of survival challenges, but this one is different.

He decided to get on a piece of wood in the middle of the ocean and strand himself there with his friends for seven days. He said the raft is countless miles from civilization.

Don’t worry though, he helped himself at least a little. He had survival specialists equip the raft with plenty of wood, rope and other things.

Not long into being on the raft, he decides they need some shade so they don’t get sunburnt. As they’re making this structure, they notice it’s about to storm and that’s where things take a turn for the worse. Click here to see the nightmare they endured.

The objective of day two was to build a permanent weatherproof shelter. Ironically, when they decide to start building, it starts raining. Click here to see if they finished the shelter.

You might be wondering what are they eating to stay alive. At one point in the video, they mention they’re surviving off Feastables, MrBeast’s chocolate bar and hot barrel water.

They see yet another storm coming, so they begin fixing the shelter but because the storm is so severe, it begins to leak, leaving them out of options. It’s pretty easy to say, around this point in the challenge they start to go a little delusional.

It turned into the worst storm yet, continuing for 20 hours. This ruined their beds, most of their food and their fire pit. They’re only on day five.

After it was absolutely freezing outside with the rain, by day six it had cleared up and was scorching hot outside. So, they took a dip in the ocean.

To see how the video finished and whether or not they completed the challenge, click here.

