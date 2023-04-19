GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — MrBeast took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some irony … Elon Musk is now subscribed to his Twitter profile.

“Elon Musk is now paying me $5 a month, who’s really in charge now,” MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, tweeted.

Elon Musk is now paying me $5 a month, who’s really in charge now pic.twitter.com/VwO3Jl6ro3 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 18, 2023

The post started going viral just hours after being uploaded. Now, a day later, it has more than 30.5 million views.

Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and is attempting to make the platform more creator-friendly by monetizing subscriptions to accounts. For $4.50 a month, content creators with enough followers and activity on the app will be able to charge Twitter users for exclusive posts.

