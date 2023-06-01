GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is an established name in the YouTube industry and his latest tweets have fans on their toes.

Many think that his brainstormed ideas are in the works and he is once again cooking up something big. Something so big that it has to go on the big screen.

Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, reached out to Reed Hastings, a Netflix higher-up, via Twitter, on May 28 with this:

@reedhastings I’d love to chat! Dm me ❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 28, 2023

The straightforward Tweet trying to get Hastings’ attention has intrigued his fans. Many have started speculating that he is planning a series that will premiere on the streaming platform. Others have some not-so-positive thoughts, saying that YouTube is bigger, so why would he want to switch?

Despite negative opinions, having a series could grow his audience. Netflix could allow MrBeast to target a more mature audience, with 75% of Netflix users in the United States aged 18 to 34. His YouTube audience is between 15 and 25 years old.

Guess we’ll see what happens next.

