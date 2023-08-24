GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Influencer-driven boxing matches have grown in popularity since the start in 2018. Now, a variety of content creators are getting in the ring.

MrBeast shatters his own record for the third week in a row

Logan Paul and KSI will face off against Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury. There has been a long-awaited showdown and in anticipation of it, Paul has been undergoing intense training and brought MrBeast along.

One participant from every country takes part in MrBeast’s extreme version of Olympics

With the above photo, one question arises. Is MrBeast stepping into the boxing ring? This tweet caught the attention of his fan base as they could tell his exhausted appearance compared to Paul’s muscular stance.

MrBeast not a fan of scammers pretending to be him on social media

There is speculation that he will enter the ring against an undisclosed opponent. For now, at least, it’s all just hearsay.

MrBeast breaks his own record for most YouTube views in 24 hours

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page