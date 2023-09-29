GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Meta is turning more than a dozen celebrities and influencers into AI-powered chatbots.

Forbes: MrBeast makes more than double any other digital creator

The tech company announced partnerships with “cultural icons and influencers” to embody these chatbots. They will also have profiles on Instagram and Facebook. This will include Snoop Dogg, Charli D’Amelio, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Chris Paul, Dwayne Wade and Paris Hilton.

And MrBeast, too.

MrBeast launches chocolate bars in Australia, asks fans for help

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg said the company wanted to create AIs that have certain personalities, opinions and interests to make them different. As of now, the chatbots respond in text as they are not advanced enough to speak their responses, Zuckerberg said the voice for the AIs will probably come early next year.

MrBeast’s latest comparison puts cars up to $100M to the test

The celebrity chatbots are in addition to others based on Meta AI, which is referred to as “an advanced conversational assistant,” which is available on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Meta AI can give you real-time information through its partnership with Microsoft’s Bing and is able to generate photorealistic images based on the text prompts which can also be shared with friends.

MrBeast finally meets Elon Musk, or so he thought

As of now, this is only available in the United States.

Why MrBeast has changed his YouTube thumbnails

=====

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page