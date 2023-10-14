GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve seen MrBeast and his friends check out various vacations, vehicles, boats and more. His latest unreal YouTube video takes him to a variety of homes, from a $1 shack to one over $100 million.

As with his other comparison videos, he starts with the $1 “home.” It’s more of a shack on the water that’s missing half the floor but does have a recliner, mattress and you can fish in it.

The price obviously gets higher from there with homes ranging from $30 million to an estimated $139 million. He has celebrities like Mark Cuban, Miranda Cosgrove and Justin Timberlake check some of them out, too. The video already had 6.1 million views in the first hour from MrBeast’s 199 million followers on YouTube.

Some of the highlights in the video include:

A $30 million home in Massachusetts that has a massive garage with around 100 luxury and sports vehicles. While the gang loved the house, one of the funnier moments was watching them find out how to operate the lights in the third garage. The home also had an arcade, an indoor tennis court, an indoor half-basketball court and an indoor waterpark.

A $45 million home was in Brentwood, Calif., and had more than you could ask for, even a Nike logo basketball court. Cuban, a billionaire who owns the Dallas Mavericks, and his son really seemed to enjoy that.

A $69 million home had artwork that made it so valuable, some ranging from over $500,000. It’s also built to withstand a full-scale tsunami. Cosgrove joined the gang for that tour.

The $139 million place obviously topped them all. Plus, Timberlake got the tour as “an interested buyer.” That Los Angeles home has three stories, 17 bathrooms and 12 bedrooms. It was partially made with rare marble from Italy, included a $6 million chandelier, a “cold room” and an elevator where you could choose which vehicle you wanted to drive from the dozens available.

