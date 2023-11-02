GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Do you think you have the most comfortable bed? MrBeast is about to make you question that.

MrBeast’s latest video pits 10 contestants, thousands of lasers for $250,000

In a new video, MrBeast and two of his friends were standing right near an $800,000 bed, making it the most expensive bed in the world. You might wonder … why does it cost so much?

‘They let me join the team for the day’: MrBeast attends Bucs game in full uniform

The answer is that it is made by hand, the corners are shagreen and the middle mattress is made up of horse tail hair.

MrBeast ‘Feastables’ chocolate bars launching in South Africa

This expensive bed is the same one that famous rapper Drake sleeps in.

‘This is just the beginning:’ MrBeast cracks 200M on YouTube

=====

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country and world. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page