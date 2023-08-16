GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has broken quite a few records in his time on YouTube, but this one is different.

Could Twitter’s name change to X nullify ‘agreement’ between MrBeast, Elon Musk?

MrBeast has broken his own record for the most-viewed non-music video in 24 hours with the video “$1 vs $250,000 Vacation!” gaining 52 million views.

Cool or creepy? YouTuber releases AI version of MrBeast that looks, talks, thinks like him

The record-breaking performance tops his own previous record, which he set the week before with his “7 Days Stranded at Sea” video. It seems that breaking records comes easily to him and will be that way in the near future.

New video: MrBeast shows difference between $1 vacation and $250,000 vacation

Within 24 hours of one of his most recent videos, titled “7 Days Stranded at Sea,” showed his teams courage but also broke records, getting 46 million views, solidifying its place as the most-viewed non-music video in a single day, before releasing “$1 vs. $250,000 Vacation.”

If you get seasick easily, this new MrBeast challenge isn’t for you

The vacation video is now up to 90 million views as of Wednesday afternoon.

MrBeast Burger deals with more legal turmoil, lawsuit

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page