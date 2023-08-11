GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The back-and-forth over burgers has reached a new level for MrBeast.

He sued Virtual Dining Concepts in late July for not ensuring the quality of the burgers they make for him and for reputation damages. But now, they’re suing back.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, claims Virtual Dining Concepts put a dent in his reputation due to “inedible” food, among other reasons. The lawsuit also says MrBeast had cited his concerns with the quality and customer complaints, but his issues “fell on deaf ears.”

On August 7, Virtual Dining Concepts countersued MrBeast for breaching his contract and damaging the business as a whole, Variety reports. The lawsuit states, “Donaldson’s baseless and unlawful disparagement had the intended effect: MrBeast Burger’s reputation was materially damaged if not destroyed, customers abandoned the Brand, Plaintiffs’ hard-won relationships with vendors, partners, and suppliers were shattered, causing damages to Plaintiffs that, according to the evidence and Donaldson’s own statements regarding the value of MrBeast Burger, are in the nine-figure range.”

Despite this, the MrBeast Burger website is still up with all the information. As for the lawsuits, we’ll have to see what happens next.

