GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast repeatedly continues to break records, some even his own. But his newest one is being celebrated with lyrics from another celebrity.

On Nov. 15, 2022, he hit 111 million subscribers. Exactly 366 days later, he hit 211 million, meaning it only took him a single year to gain a whopping 100 million subscribers. He is currently averaging a growth rate of around 300,000 subscribers a day.

Jake Paul, a former YouTuber turned boxer, released a song called “It’s Everyday Bro,” in 2017. MrBeast used some of the song’s lyrics to post about his newest achievement.

It's everyday bro, with the Disney Channel flow

5 mill on YouTube in 6 months, never done before — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 16, 2023

Many think MrBeast is already thinking ahead, reaching the goal of more than 253 million subscribers, which would pass T-Series as the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

