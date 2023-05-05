GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to MrBeast himself, the release of his new video on Saturday is going to change YouTube and be his best video ever.

It is, this is gonna change YouTube. Best video ever. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 2, 2023

In one of his recent tweets, the Greenville resident implies he has now changed some of his video formulas and has a brand new style to show off. It seems the wheels started turning around a month ago and it took months to set up, weeks of filming and millions of dollars.

Almost 4,000 hours of editing has gone into my next video.. brand new style, can’t wait for all of you to see it Saturday 🙂 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 2, 2023

Many in the community have started speculating about the video. Some believe it has to do with MrBeast being spotted playing Mario Kart in Japan. Others think it will have something to do with him and PewDiePie meeting in Japan.

