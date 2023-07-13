GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is channeling his inner gamer and collaborating with Stumble Guys.

Stumble Guys is a multiplayer game that can have up to 32 players online. You can join many different rounds that get progressively harder until one final winner is crowned. You can invite friends and compete against millions of other players.

Stumble Guys announced the MrBeast collab on Twitter. It states that it will bring multiple new in-game levels, characters, interactive features, emotes, animations and more.

The first level of the game will transport payers to a world based on MrBeast’s famous warehouse, complete with his normal oversized sets and mind-blowing obstacle courses.

A first look at the new level will be available next week. MrBeast will come to Stumble Guys in the summer, but there is no exact release date.

