GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has passed another YouTube milestone, passing PewDiePie for a top spot for the second time.

MrBeast leads Streamy Awards with five nominations

On July 25, he passed PewDiePie in the amount of video views his main channel has received, reaching 29 billion. PewDiePie was considered the king of YouTube for some years and has been one of the biggest influencers around the world.

Now MrBeast could possibly have both titles.

Expert: MrBeast’s Feastables bars in direct competition with Hershey

Last November, Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, took PewDiePie’s throne as the YouTube content creator with the most subscribers. His numbers continue to grow there, too.

MrBeast’s Feastable bars fly off the shelves in the UK

Even with the silent competition it hasn’t ruined the friendship between the two. Back in May, a photo was posted of them from Donaldson’s account which sparked rumors of a possible collaboration.

MrBeast collaborating with Stumble Guys this summer

In recent years, PewDiePie has slowed down in creating content while MrBeast has only continued to push his content to the brim.

Best of MrBeast: What would you do with a house full of Legos?

MrBeast also made some big waves on Thursday but on another platform. He ranks second on the list of most followers gained on X, which is formerly known as Twitter. The only person above him is the owner of X, Elon Musk.

Big Bang: MrBeast blows up a home with fireworks, wrecks a train and more in latest video

Recently, when Meta launched Threads, it did not take MrBeast long to dominate even this social media platform. His follower count rose quickly as he became one of the first accounts to reach a million followers on the platform.

MrBeast looking for 8-year-old megafan scammed by prank

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick