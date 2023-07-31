GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is rolling up his sleeves and giving support again, this time for a month to Tim Tebow’s Tebow CURE Hospital in the Philippines.

They were able to pay for all of the surgeries for one month. In total, 160 children in the Philippines will undergo surgical procedures funded by MrBeast.

Report: MrBeast Burger expanding into Kuwait

According to a new video on YouTube, there are more than 500 children on the waiting list for surgeries. The Greenville native sent a team over to the South Asia country to help make it all happen.

MrBeast leads Streamy Awards with five nominations

According to the hospital’s website, it was established in 2014 through a partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation. It has performed over 1,500 life-changing reconstructive plastic and orthopedic surgeries every year for children suffering from treatable disabilities. The hospital is located in Davao City, has 30 hospital beds and three operating rooms to help treat children with conditions like clubfoot, cleft lip and palate as well as disabilities following chronic burn contractures. It also ministers to the communities.

This coincides with the video game Talking Tom’s 10th birthday. MrBeast is working with the game to produce special in-game items to celebrate it.

MrBeast’s Feastable bars fly off the shelves in the UK

For two weeks, those who download Talking Tom get a MrBeast-themed outfit for their cartoon feline. Players who want the outfit can get it through the game’s wardrobe, bathroom, porch or through a pop-up notification within the game.

MrBeast continues to crush records, second most followed user on X

There are also 100,000 game coins to collect.

MrBeast becomes first person to reach million followers on Threads

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page