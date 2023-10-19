GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast’s chocolate bars are expanding further just a few months after the launch in Australia and the United Kingdom.

According to Business Tech and other media outlets in South Africa, four different flavors of the Feastables bars will launch in that country on Friday in Massmart’s Game and Makro stores. The ones that will be available are Milk Chocolate, Deez Nuts, Crunch and Original Chocolate.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, launched these in January of 2022 and they brought in over $10 million in sales over the course of their first few months.

Massmart officials said it will also integrate the launch into its campaign on Roblox. The game sits at 150,000 players and adding Feastables is expected to help it grow.

